CLEVELAND (WJW) — Classes at St. Ignatius High School are back in session Tuesday after a social media threat prompted school leadership to close the school on Monday.

In coordination with Cleveland police, school security plans to ramp up their presence around campus in response to the threat.

“As part of their normal response to similar situations, the Second District of the Cleveland Police Department will offer an increased presence around our campus for the remainder of the week and into the future,” St. Ignatius said in a statement to FOX 8.

The school said the threat had been made on social media Sunday night and out of an abundance of caution, closed the campus on Monday.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us,’ a release on Monday said.

Officials have not named a suspect in connection to the social media threat.

Police continue to investigate the threat.