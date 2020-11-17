MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a report on the Mahoning County crash involving Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr.
The crash happened Nov. 15 at about 2:05 a.m. on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.
According to the patrol, Porter, 20, was traveling east on I-76, near Route 534, when he lost control of the Mercedes Benz SUV he was driving, hit a ditch and rolled over.
Porter was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.
He was cited for the crash and was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail and released on bond. Porter will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.
The Cleveland Cavaliers released the following statement on Sunday after learning of the incident:
“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Elyria family pays it forward after receiving custom tricycle for boy with rare condition
- Akron nurse makes plea to Ohioans to take COVID-19 precautions seriously
- Watch Live: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holds coronavirus press conference
- Walmart Black Friday: The 5 best deals of 2020
- Patrol releases report on Kevin Porter Jr.’s crash in Mahoning County