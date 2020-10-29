Patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s dress up in adorable costumes for reverse trick-or-treat

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than a hundred patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s took part in the hospital’s annual Halloween Carnival.

This year’s celebration, which is hosted by the Hope for Henry Foundation, looked much different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a big party, caregivers went room to room instead to pass out candy to the patients and their families.

You can see some of the adorable costumes in the photos below.

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: