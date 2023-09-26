HUNTSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – A patient is dead and two EMTs are badly hurt, after a driver slammed into an ambulance that was in the middle of a transport.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a rural part of Geauga County, near the intersection of Chardon-Windsor Road and Madison Road, in Huntsburg.

The intersection remains closed while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates.







Acording to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1995 jeep was traveling eastbound on Chardon-Windsor Road when it ran a stop sign and struck the ambulance that was traveling southbound on State Route 528.

Both vehicles wound up on their sides and the jeep burst into flames.

Officials say, the ambulance was occupied by two medics and one patient. The medics had to be pulled from the wreckage. One medic was life flighted to University Hospitals in Cleveland and the other medic was transported to University Hospitals in Geauga. Both are in critical condition.

The patient was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.

FOX 8 crews saw investigators performing a field sobriety test on the jeep’s driver before taking that person to the hospital.

At this point, it’s not clear if the ambulance had its lights and sirens on at the time.