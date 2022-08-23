CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy fog is developing this morning giving way to sunshine today. We can’t rule out a stray shower south; under 10% coverage.

We will see highs the upper 70s and low 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon south but most places will remain dry. High pressure moves in by mid-week allowing for dry and sunny conditions.

Small chance of a shower Thursday night/predawn Friday.

Here is a look at how much rain we have seen so far this summer, from June 1st to now.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend…heat should back off briefly…indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day-to-day details to follow.

Above is the latest 8-day forecast.