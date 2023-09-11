*Attached video: Who will replace Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

(WJW) – The final season of Pat Sajak’s run on the Wheel of Fortune kicks off today.

Season 41 marks the end of four decades of working with Vanna White. Sajak announced his retirement from the show in June.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

An Instagram post shared by the Wheel of Fortune announcing the start of the new season shared the caption, “41 never looked so good.”

Sajak is 76 years old and started on the Wheel of Fortune in 1981. Ryan Seacrest is set to replace him.

