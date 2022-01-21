Pastor, wife accused of keeping 8 people locked in their basement

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WJW)– A Georgia pastor and his wife are accused of keeping eight people locked in their basement as part of an unlicensed group home.

Authorities made the discovery after paramedics were called to the home in Griffin, Georgia for a person having a seizure on Jan. 13. First-responders found the basement door was dead bolted and they could only get to the patient by climbing through the window, according to the Griffin Police Department.

Police found eight people were kept in the basement by their so-called caretakers, Curtis Keith Bankston and his wife. Police said the couple was operating an unlicensed group home under the guise of a church, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance.

The investigation also revealed Bankston and his wife were in control of the victims’ finances, medications and public benefits. The victims, most of whom had mental or physical disabilities, were locked in at times and even denied medical care, police said.

“It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust,” the police department said in a news release.

Bankston, 55, was arrested for false imprisonment, while charges against his 57-year-old wife are forthcoming. More charges for the pair are expected.

The division of aging services with the department of human services is conducting its own investigation into the possible abuse and neglect. The victims are now receiving suitable care and housing.