BEAVERTON, Ore. (WJW) – A pastor in Oregon is accused of inappropriately touching two girls in his congregation.

Police believe there could be more victims.

Christopher Michael Pruitt, Courtesy: Beaverton Police Department

Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, was indicted on multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody last week.

Investigators said Pruitt touched two juvenile girls who were members of his congregation.

Our Father’s House Ministries Church previously operated out of Pruitt’s home for a long time, police said. The church has since moved to Portland.

“Detectives believe Pruitt may have more victims,” police said in a Facebook post.

“We urge anyone with additional information regarding this ongoing investigation to contact Detective Patrick McNair via email at pmcnair@beavertonoregon.gov or by phone at 503.526.2261.”

Police said Pruitt remains in jail.