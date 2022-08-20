KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJW) — A Missouri pastor has apologized after a video of a sermon he gave blaming congregants for not being more generous went viral.

As seen in the video, Pastor Carlton Funderburke of the non-denominational Church at the Well was upset on Sunday, Aug. 7, because his church had not bought him a high-end Movado watch.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the Kansas City Defender, showed Funderburke going on a tirade:

“You see, that’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me,” he said.

The pastor went on to explain he had wanted the luxury good since last year.

“Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it?” he said. “Y’all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

Tuesday, Funderburke addressed concerns from the community, saying the controversial video did not reflect his heart.

“Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words,” he said. “I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction. I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me. I’m privileged to do life with them.”

