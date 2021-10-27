Passing of Cleveland music legend Michael Stanley to be acknowledged at Rock Hall inductions: sources

(Photo Credit: Fox 8 News)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sources confirm to Fox 8 that there are plans to acknowledge the passing of Michael Stanley at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday.

Details regarding the acknowledgment haven’t yet been released.

Stanley, a Cleveland music legend, passed away in March after battling lung cancer. He was 72.

Stanley’s musical career spanned five decades. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

Since his death, there have been a number of tributes and honors in his name.

He was honored city-wide with his own “Michael Stanley Day” on what would have been his 73rd birthday. Los Angeles-based street artist WRDSMTH also painted a 2,200-square-foot tribute to Stanley on a building on Payne Avenue. It will include iconic lyrics to Stanley’s hit song “Lover.”

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will welcome music’s legendary stars with a star-studded celebration and A-list presenters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Induction Ceremony airs on HBO Max on November 20.