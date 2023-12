CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A passerby called 911 when they saw flames coming from a house window in Canton.

According to fire officials, a neighbor then alerted people inside by calling them on a cell phone.

Credit: Canton Fire Department

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of 6th Street Southwest.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by extension cords powering a space heater.

Three people were displaced. Two dogs also got out of the home safely.

The Red Cross is now assisting.