CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle crash turned fatal Friday night in Wayne County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:20 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Ranger went left of center on U.S. 250 crashing into a commercial semi-truck headed the opposite direction.

Upon arrival, OSHP troopers said they found the Ford Ranger had been hit on the passenger side before ending up on the side of the road.

The 41-year-old driver of the Ford, who troopers said was at fault, was taken to the Wooster Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injures. The 44-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was dead on scene following the crash. Both occupants of the vehicle were from Ashland.

Troopers said the driver of the semi, a 59-year-old from West Virginia, was not injured in the crash.

It is believed drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.