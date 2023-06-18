LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway following a vehicle crash that killed one man and seriously injured another Saturday night, Lorain police said.

Authorities were called to the area of Rossi Way and Kolbe Road around 10:35 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, the Lorain Fire Department had to extract a 28-year-old man from the passenger’s side seat of a severely damaged 2005 Dodge Neon, and he was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

The driver, a 23-year-old from Vermilion, was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center for treatment.

The passenger, who was from Lorain, later died from his injuries, police said.

After an initial investigation, police said they believe the driver lost control of the car while going around a bend. The vehicle drifted to the right side of the road, hit a culvert, flipped and landed right side up in a front yard on Kolbe Road.

Police said drugs/alcohol could have been a factor in the crash and that reckless driving and fast speeds appear to have contributed. Those who may have any more information regarding the crash are asked to call police at 440-204-2115.

Police said this is the fourth fatal traffic crash this year in the city.