AUSTRALIA (WJW) – A passenger is being fined thousands of dollars for bringing McDonald’s breakfast into Australia.

According to the government officials, a biosecurity detector dog named Zinta sniffed something in the passenger’s backpack at the Darwin Airport.

Courtesy of Australia Department Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

The passenger, who arrived from Indonesia, was carrying two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from a McDonald’s in Bali and a ham croissant.

Courtesy of Australia’s Department Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

According to investigators, the food products were taken to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Murray Watt, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in Australia, said the passenger was fined $2,664 for “failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document.”

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has. This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught,” Minister Watt said. “Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way.”