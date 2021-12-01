Parma man dies in plane crash near Pittsburgh

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN/WJW) – The passenger of a plane that crashed last week in Mercer County has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said a passenger, 55-year-old Keith Vanover from Parma, died at Pittsburgh hospital Saturday morning. His cause of death was thermal burns and inhalation injuries due to the plane crash.

The pilot of the plane, Richard Briggs from Cuyahoga Falls, also died in the crash.

The plane went down in a wooded area near Tri-County Industries in Pine Township on Nov. 24.

According to the coroner, preliminary information suggests that the plane was experiencing significant mechanical problems prior to the crash and that efforts were made to land safely prior to the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.