WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are currently on scene after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar confirmed to FOX 8 they were called to a home on Vine and Church Street around 10:50 p.m. following the incident and said that no one was inside the house at the time.

WJW photo

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital but a passenger was killed, the chief said.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.