BARCELONA, Italy (WJW) – A bus at Barcelona’s main airport was engulfed in flames Friday.

Video captured the dramatic incident.

The local fire department responded, but unfortunately, the bus was already “completely burned.”

No injuries were reported, as there were no passengers or personnel on board the bus at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident. Passengers and airport staff were temporarily evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.