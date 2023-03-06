***Video above Spirit flight diverted, 10 hospitalized after battery fire***

BOSTON (WJW) – A Massachusetts man faces charges after investigators say he tried to open the emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight and attempted to stab a flight attendant.

The incident happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday.

According to court documents, about 45 minutes before landing, flight crews in the cockpit were alerted that a side door on the plane had been disarmed.

A flight attendant found that the locking handle on the door was moved about a quarter of the way to the unlocked position and the emergency slide arming lever was disarmed. The attendant quickly secured the door.

Just before that, investigators say a different flight attendant noticed the suspect, 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres, near an emergency exit door and believed he had tampered with it.

When confronted, investigators say Severo Torres asked if there were cameras to prove it.

As the attendant let the captain know that the suspect posed a threat, investigators say Severo Torres went up to the side door where two attendants were standing before allegedly trying to stab one of them with a broken metal spoon.

The attendant was hit with the spoon three times in the neck, court documents say.

Other passengers then tackled Severo Torres and held him down, investigators say.

Severo Torres was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday evening.

According to court documents, investigators later learned that the suspect asked another passenger about the door handle on the flight safety card.

He’s charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.