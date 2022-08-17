CLEVELAND (WJW) – An impromptu after-party near a Cleveland nightclub led to a terrifying ride for a driver and passengers on an RTA bus.

Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.

Partygoers left the nightclub banging on the windows of an RTA bus in the 4300 block of Clark Avenue. According to RTA, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

“Stop busting my windows,” the driver can be heard saying.

Despite the chaos, the RTA driver remained calm. Cell phone and surveillance video provided to FOX 8 by RTA show people climbing onto the roof of the bus, dancing on it while it’s stuck it traffic.

“If they fall off, I ain’t got nothing to do with it,” she said.

Surveillance video from the bus also shows large crowds of people dancing on other vehicles stopped in the traffic on Clark Avenue. The RTA driver continued to tell the people stopping her bus that this is her last run of the night.

“I just want to go home,” she said.

According to surveillance video from inside the bus, there were only a few passengers on board.

You can hear the driver tell them she had no plans to call the police, even though her radio was not working.

“The worst part about it, my radio’s out,” she told a passenger.

During the ordeal, the bus driver kept the doors closed. You also hear her tell someone on the bus that she has a son the same age as the people outside.

“All of our members want to do and what virtually every passenger wants to do is to make it safe from home to work and back to their families,” said William nix, RTA Union president. “Threats, assaults and vandalism that’ll place any of us at risk will not be tolerated by the union, the RTA or the city of Cleveland, I can guarantee that.”

RTA officials tell FOX 8 they are not aware of any injuries or arrests. Cleveland police say they are not aware of any either.