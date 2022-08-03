BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Several 911 calls went out to police after a party ended with a 20-year-old being shot in Beachwood.

According to a police report, the home in the 22000 block of Halworth Road was being rented through the vacation rental app VRBO.

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

The report says that it was after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when several 911 callers told dispatch a man had been shot.

Officers who responded to the home said that there were several people leaving the scene.

Police say, an argument between two groups broke out and a single shot was fired.

Fire crews were stopped by the victim on Chagrin Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.