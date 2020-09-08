Parts of Northeast Ohio experience Verizon outage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Verizon Wireless customers in parts of Northeast Ohio are reporting service outages Tuesday evening.

Verizon’s customer support Twitter account confirmed outages in Lorain and Willowick. Some users claimed service was also down in Chardon, Cuyahoga Falls, Eastlake, Green and Jackson Township.

A Verizon spokesman said there was an issued with a third-party fiber vendor that affected some in the Cleveland area, but it has since been resolved.

