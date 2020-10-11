Partly sunny skies with chance for rain later in the day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Delta will pass to the south of us today. The farther south you are, the more likely you’ll see rain. Browns game should remain dry.

Coverage will be around 60% after 5 p.m. Heaviest rain will be across the eastern half of northern Ohio between 5 p.m. and midnight Sunday.

The latest Drought Monitor was released Wednesday. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions showing up in parts of our southern communities.

Drought Monitor

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

