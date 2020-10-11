CLEVELAND (WJW) — Delta will pass to the south of us today. The farther south you are, the more likely you’ll see rain. Browns game should remain dry.
Coverage will be around 60% after 5 p.m. Heaviest rain will be across the eastern half of northern Ohio between 5 p.m. and midnight Sunday.
The latest Drought Monitor was released Wednesday. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions showing up in parts of our southern communities.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
- Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ashland County
- Partly sunny skies with chance for rain later in the day
- California school district pulls Trump letter from food boxes meant for low-income families
- Seen on TV: 10/11/20