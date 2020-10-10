Partly cloudy for Saturday with temps in the 70s, chance for showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly cloudy skies are expected today along with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is also a chance for showers later in the day.

Sunday will include more clouds from ‘Delta’ and showers nearing later in the day. Stay tuned because this forecast could change depending on the speed and track of Delta.

The latest Drought Monitor was released Wednesday. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions are showing up in parts of our southern communities.

Drought Monitor

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

