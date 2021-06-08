Partial solar eclipse could be visible in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A partial solar eclipse could be visible from Cleveland early Thursday morning.

Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds said the eclipse will be in process during sunrise from 5:53 a.m. to 6:34 a.m. He emphasized these times are very specific to Cleveland, so those outside the city will need to adjust.

You’ll want to be right on Lake Erie to catch a glimpse. Reynolds said the sun will be about 6 degrees above the horizon, to the right of FirstEnergy Stadium. He’ll be set up near the Cleveland sign at Edgewater Park.

The view is also dependent on the weather and the forecast is not looking favorable.