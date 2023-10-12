CLEVELAND (WJW) – This Saturday, Northeast Ohio will get a preview of what’s in store for us in April of 2024 with a partial solar eclipse!

According to Cleveland State University Research Astronomer Jay Reynolds, the main shadow of Saturday’s eclipse will be seen in the western part of the United States, but the sun will not be completely covered by the moon at all.

According to Reynolds, this is called an Annular Eclipse, which produces a lighted ring around the sun.

Based on information from the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, Reynolds said Saturday’s eclipse will start at 11:48 a.m. That is when the moon will begin to cover the edge of the sun.

The solar eclipse will peak between 1:07 and 1:20 p.m. and end around 2:26 p.m. but these times may vary depending on your location.

Although it is a partial solar eclipse this time around, it is still dangerous to look at with the naked eye. You must wear sun-safe solar classes or #14 welders glasses, Reynolds said.

If you use binoculars or telescopes without proper filters, You are at risk of instant blindness.

Locations to view the solar eclipse:

The Cuyahoga Astronomical Association will be at Edgewater Park from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Black River Astronomy Club will be at Lakeview Park in Lorain from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During the April 2024 solar eclipse, the moon will completely cover the sun and create a wide shadow. For more about the 2024 total solar eclipse, click here.