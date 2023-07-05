[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.]

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of state Route 11 North in Ashtabula County is currently closed for a rollover crash involving a commercial tractor trailer and an SUV.

It happened Wednesday morning near mile marker 75 in Colebrook Township. The northbound lanes are closed beyond U.S. Route 322, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Both of the drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told FOX 8 News just after noon.

Andover Volunteer Fire Department earlier advised motorists to avoid the area between U.S. routes 322 and 6.

State troopers are on-scene, the spokesperson said. Fire departments from Andover and Orwell are also assisting at the scene, where the vehicles and debris are being removed from the road.