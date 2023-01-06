AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Monday morning commuters take note: Lake Shore Boulevard beneath Interstate 76 will be closed that morning for a bridge demolition.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, and continue to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s part of work to reconstruct parts of I-76 and I-77 between Princeton Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard; I-77 between Cole Avenue and Waterloo Road; and the state Route 8/I-76/I-77 central interchange.

The detour for Lake Shore Boulevard southbound will be: Russell Avenue to Manchester Road to South Street.

The detour for Lake Shore Boulevard northbound will be: South Street to Princeton Street to Russell Avenue.

