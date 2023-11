(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

I-71 south to I-90 west and I-71 north to I-90 west was closed due to a crash.

The road is expected to remain closed through the evening rush hour.

There’s a detour on I-490 to Broadway Ave.

Expect travel delays as commuters try to navigate the changes.