CLEVELAND (WJW) — Interstate 480 westbound to West 130th Street will be closed for bridge repairs starting Thursday, April 13, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to continue through late June.

Motorists will be expected to detour on Tiedeman Road.

A $670,000 project near that portion of I-480, which was set to being in winter, would also add a dedicated right-turn lane to the West 130th Street exit ramp and widen the Clague Road entrance ramp to create simultaneous left and right turns from Clague Road.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall.