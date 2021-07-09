Parole denied for Akron convicted killer

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Convicted murderer Robert Penn was denied parole this week.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says the Ohio Parole Board voted against his release 7-3.

Penn was convicted of the murder of Roland Bivins in 1994.

Prosecutors say he also threatened witnesses.

During Wednesday’s Parole Board hearing, Summit County Community Outreach Prosecutor Tania Nemer argued to keep Penn in prison.

“He has a history of not taking responsibility for his actions. He killed one person in cold blood and threatened the lives of others. There are too many instances showing Penn has a complete disregard for the rules and that he lacks self-control and should not be released from prison,” Nemer said.

Penn will not be eligible for parole consideration again until 2025.