PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Water main breaks in Parma prompted traffic changes for drivers Wednesday.

The breaks are at West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road. Traffic is affected on both streets.

Ridge Road is closed from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on West Pleasant Valley Road.

First responders are assisting with traffic flow in those areas. Drivers should use extra caution with workers in the area.

In addition, residents living near the water main breaks are advised to boil water as a precautionary measure, according to the City.

There is no word on when the roads will be fully reopened or when the boil order will end.