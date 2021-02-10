Parma W-2s mailed to employees in unsealed envelopes

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Employees of the city of Parma received their W-2 tax forms by mail in unsealed envelopes.

The city said it notified employees it would offer one year of coverage from Norton LifeLock identify theft protection.

“When we learned of this incident, we immediately took measures to protect our employees,” the city of Parma said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We regret that this occurred and are conducting an internal review to determine what caused the problem. We are also looking at safeguards and procedures to prevent this from happening in the future.”