PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department is working to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayla Mack was last seen in the area of Ward Road and Nottingham Drive in the early-morning hours Saturday. She was wearing pajama pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Parma police said there is nothing suspicious or criminal about the case at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234.