[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect a parking ban is in place for Parma Heights, rather than Parma. Parma has not yet set a parking ban.]

(WJW) — There’ll be no parking along streets in some Northeast Ohio locales starting the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A winter weather advisory takes effect in Cuyahoga County and the rest of Northeast Ohio at 3 a.m. Wednesday. FOX 8 meteorologists expect another several inches of snow, depending on the track and duration of the coming weather system.

Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under a Winter Storm Warning also beginning at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Read on for a full list of snow parking bans, set to allow municipalities to clear roads of snow. We’ll update this list as more come in.

Cuyahoga County

Parma Heights‘ takes effect at 3 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last through Thursday evening, following a cancellation notice from the city.

Ottawa County

Oak Harbor Police Department has declared a snow emergency parking ban along village streets starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. It’ll remain in place until further notice. All parked cars must be off the street within an hour of the parking ban “or they will be towed,” reads a release.

Portage County

Mogadore’s emergency snow parking ban will be in effect for 12 hours, starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday and is set to end at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles left out on the street during the ban may be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.