PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Classes at Parma Senior High School were canceled on Thursday after district officials learned of a school shooting threat.

The Parma City School District said a student emailed the administrative team that he was aware of a person who planned to come to the school for “violent reasons.”

The district decided to cancel class while it worked with authorities to investigate the credibility of the threat. According to school officials, police gave them the “all clear.”

The building was reopened for afternoon activities.

“We have received inquiries about our rationale for not closing other schools. Our reason is clear: we understood the threat to be specific to Parma Senior High School. We did not want to disrupt the routine and learning of others by expanding the scope of our reaction beyond the subject of the threat,” the district said in a news release on Thursday.