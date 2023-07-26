PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — For a lot of folks it’s not time yet to think about going back to school.

But when children leave the pool and the playground go back to Parma City School District classrooms some staff members may be armed.

A lot of folks say they don’t know how to feel about this right now, but wonder what else can be done.

“I believe that we should try to increase the security of the school, possibly in better ways. Perhaps have an alarm in each classroom make sure all the doors are locked and everything is secure, maybe have a hotline to the police station,” longtime Parma resident Chuck Reshni said.

But school violence and mass shootings are all to real, and in a statement Parma City School District Superintendent Charles Smialek said in part:

“We have seen a continuation of school shootings and other violent acts in districts across the country,” he said. “We find it only prudent to provide selected staff members with the ability to arm themselves as one more deterrent to violence.”

The district said the names of staff members who are armed and where they are in the district will be kept private, and staffers who decide to take part will have to undergo training.

The statement goes on to say: “Further, we will work closely with the Parma Police Department to ensure that our staff members who carry receive similar training to our local officers.”

At the school board meeting where the measure was approved unanimously, the superintendent said they’re taking all the steps they can to help keep campuses safe and to do it with respect to staff concerns and security needs.

The district hasn’t said if they already have trained staff members ready to go this fall, but the program will begin this school year.

And for folks in Parma, many feel it’s a shame that it’s come to this.

“We realize that this is a sign of the times too … but what’s next?” Reshni said.

