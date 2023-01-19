PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma City School District administrators on Thursday accepted the resignation of now-former board vice president Amanda Karpus, who’s been accused of spending athletics boosters funds on herself.

Board President Steve Vaughn during a Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting said he never expected to have to call for the resignation of another board member — someone he “considered a friend.”

“I think the allegations of misconduct are abhorrent,” he said. “If money from the booster account has been taken away — that has been earmarked for the athletes of that sport — were used for personal reasons, it’s unscrupulous.

“If this truly happened, what a selfish and thoughtless act.”

Karpus, 37, of Parma, faces a felony count of forgery in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. She is accused of misusing a credit card for the athletic booster club over which she presided, then forging a document to cover up the fraudulent purchase, police said. Authorities allege it happened Sept. 8, court records show.

The board asked her to resign on Monday but never received notice. The board was prepared to approve a resolution calling for her resignation from all her roles in the district on Thursday, but received that notice, effective immediately, before the meeting, he said.

“I cannot condone these reported actions as a simple error in judgment,” Vaughn said Thursday, adding that the ramifications “will cause irreparable harm” to the board’s image.

“We cannot let allegations against one person outweigh the good of the whole,” Vaughn said. “We are grateful to be able to focus exclusively on moving our district forward.”

Karpus was first elected to the board in 2017, then re-elected in 2021. Her second term on the school board was set to expire in December 2025.

Board members on Thursday appointed current board member Cynthia Lee Bratz to serve as vice president for the remainder of the year.

Karpus is a graduate of the school district who has long been involved in the school system, as a PTA volunteer, room parent and participant in advisory councils, according to her profile on the board of education website.

She was arrested on Jan. 11 and appeared in Parma Municipal Court. She remains free on a personal recognizance bond, and was ordered against contact with the alleged victims as well as other parties, records show.

No further court dates have been set.