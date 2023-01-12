PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The vice president of the Parma City Schools board of education is facing a felony charge, county court records show.

Amanda M. Karpus, 37, of Parma Heights, was arrested on a charge of forgery, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.

Karpus appeared Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Parma Municipal Court on a felony warrant and released on her own recognizance. She was ordered against contact with the alleged victim or victims, as well as other parties, records show.

A felony charge of forgery can range from a second-degree felony to a fifth-degree felony, according to Ohio Revised Code.

A district spokesperson issued a statement to FOX 8 Thursday:

We are aware of an investigation into one of our members. We cannot comment on this matter as it is both personal and a pending legal matter. Our focus as a board is and will continue to be the success of our students and moving our school district forward.

Karpus currently serves as the vice president of the school board, according to the district’s website. Her term is set to expire in December 2025.

Karpus is a graduate of the school district who has long been involved in the school system, as a PTA volunteer, room parent and participant in advisory councils, according to her profile on the board of education website.

FOX 8 reached out to Karpus by phone Thursday evening, but was unable to make contact.