PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Massive changes are coming to the Parma City School District.

Thursday night, the school board voted to approve a consolidation plan that includes demolishing Parma High School.

In a 4-1 vote, the board approved Superintendent Charles Smialek’s recommended consolidation plan that includes the closing of Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary.

“It’s extremely difficult to propose something as dramatic as we have, but it will prevent class sizes from being 35 students,” said Smialek.

Around 30 community members showed up to the meeting to voice their disapproval of the plan. Smialek said the plan is necessary to help balance the district’s projected $24 million deficit for 2026.

Smialek said the plan would be to demolish Parma High School shortly after the next school year. Kids would be sent to Normandy and Valley Forge high schools while a new high school is built.

The move also reconfigures grade bands at the remaining schools to K through grade 4, grades 5 through 8, and grades 9 through 12.

Smialek said the district is considering a bond on the November ballot to pay for the new building. It would cost around $3.8 million to $3.9 million to build.

They have until August to decide.