PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma firefighters rescued a male who fell down a ravine at Southpark Thursday night.

According to a post on the Parma Fire Department’s Facebook page, the rescue “took all of our skill and expertise to ensure that the patient was safely and securely rescued from the ravine.”

The patient did sustain injuries and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The Parma Police Department assisted.