Parma restaurant closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Tony’s Family Restaurant in Parma says it is closing for two weeks after learning a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant made the announcement Monday night.

They say they wanted to keep with their mission to always put customers first.

They say the infection of the staff member was traced to a source outside the restaurant.

We have always gone above and beyond with customer service and that is why we feel it is best to take the highest precaution possible. We are deeply saddened that we will not be seeing our customers for a couple weeks. Thanks for the amazing support we have received, and we cannot wait to see everyone soon, healthy and safely. Tony’s Family Restaurant

They say every surface will be cleaned and resanitized while the restaurant is closed.

The restaurant had just reopened in May.

They had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

