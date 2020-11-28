Parma residents surprised with early visit from Santa during drive-by parade

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma residents are being greeted to some holiday cheer this morning.
Councilmember Kristin Saban organized a special drive-by parade featuring Santa Claus.
Santa and some other special guests will cruise down many of the side streets to say hello.
Residents are invited to stand in their yards and driveways to watch the festivities.
