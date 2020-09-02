Parma principal plans to skydive, launches fundraiser for students

PARMA, Ohio (WHW) – A Parma high school principal plans to mark the start of a new school year with a daring skydive thanks to the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights.

“Everybody from parents to students, to the school to the entire district, everybody is taking risks into these unknowns,” said Bridget Zywiec, principal of Parma Senior High School. “If my staff and students are making the big jump, I figured I could too.”

Zywiec said it all started with a phone call out of the blue in August. One she said she couldn’t turn down when asked to tandum jump with a Golden Knight parachutist. She said the Sept. 10 skydive in Wadsworth will be recorded and shared to their high school social media accounts.

An online fundraiser tied to the daring dive has raised more than $2,000 dollars. Zywiec said the money will go to initiatives for student, staff programming and activities.

“It’s hard to engage students via remote learning so we wanted to raise some funds where we can reach out to our students,” she said. “We’re going to do student of the month like biweekly, we’ve got some yard signs, pizza delivery.”

The larger goal is to find ways to boost morale for students and staff during remote learning.

“There’s so much anxiety and unknowns with that, same thing with skydiving, so I figured this is kind of a parallel or symbolic of us all jumping into this crazy new year,” said Zywiec.

Find out more about the fundraiser right here.

