Parma police still looking for those responsible for deadly Stearns Homestead animal attack

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) —Parma police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators of a deadly farm animal attack at Stearns Homestead.

The attack occurred Halloween night and left 1 goat dead and two other animals euthanized. Other sheep and goats were hurt in the incident as well, and are still reportedly healing from their stab wounds.

Today, in a Facebook post, Stearns Homestead said that the investigation is still underway and that a sizeable reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding the incident. The farm said that through generous donations, they’ve been able to beef up security.

“We so very much appreciate the kindness and generosity of all our farm friends,” the farm said in a Facebook post, “And want you to know we are doing everything we can to give our farm animals the love, care, and attention to help them (and us) get past this.”

