Parma police searching for those responsible for deadly Stearns Homestead animal attack

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for a deadly attack on farm animals at a popular family attraction.

Volunteers spent the day trying to calm jittery animals at the Stearns Homestead, a 1850s era farm operated by the Parma Area Historical Society.

The first sign that there had been trouble at the historic farm came on Sunday, when volunteers discovered a goat named Bert dead in a pasture at the farm. Then inside a small barn, they found Bert’s brother, Ernie, and five other animals suffering from slash and puncture wounds.

Two of them, a goat named Moose and a sheep named Billy, were so badly injured they had to be euthanized.

Stearns Homestead volunteer Anita Cook wept as she told Fox 8, “I was horrified and then to find the rest of them in there, scared; I mean, hiding in the corners because they didn’t want to come by anybody, it was hard.”

After ruling out an attack by a coyote or other wild animal, Parma police now say it appears one or more perpetrators snuck onto the farm property on Ridge Road on Halloween night, and attacked all seven animals with a sharp weapon.

“When we look at the injuries, it’s consistent with like a bladed object, possibly a sword or knife, something like that,” said Lt. Dan Ciryak. “It’s speculation but, you know, it’s Halloween night and I’m guessing probably it’s some teenagers going out and thinking they’re being funny, and unfortunately taking it out on these animals.”

The Ohio Farm Bureau is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of the three animals and the wounding of the other four.

“Honestly, I believe it was a two-legged monster or maybe several two-legged monsters that came here with malicious intent,” said Cook. “To hurt a defenseless animal is just horrendous.”

As a result of the attack, volunteers at Stearns Homestead have decided to install surveillance cameras to monitor what happens when they’re not at the farm.

They have created a GoFundMe page to pay for the cameras and other security measures, which you can find right here.

