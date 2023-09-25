PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Parma Police Department, Isaiah Krzesinski was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, gray shoes and bright-yellow Nike shoes.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds, according to police.

According to the release, Krzesinski has run away from home for short periods of time before returning home on his own.

According to the release, it is uncharacteristic for him to be gone this long.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Duganier at 440-887-7337.