UPDATE: The endangered missing adult alert has been canceled. No further information was released.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Rufino Rivera, 60, walked away from his home on Stumph Road in Parma at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and did not return.

Rivera has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, the police department said. He has high blood pressure and only speaks Spanish.

He is 5 foot 10 and weighs 238 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-693-9171.