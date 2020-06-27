Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.

Parma police locate 79-year-old man who was reported missing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Parma PD

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police have located a missing 79-year-old man who has multiple medical issues.

According to the department, Ross Guzzo left his home on Pelham Drive around 8 a.m. on Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.

Courtesy of Parma PD

Police cancelled the missing persons alert for him around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral