Parma police locate 79-year-old man who was reported missing

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police have located a missing 79-year-old man who has multiple medical issues.

According to the department, Ross Guzzo left his home on Pelham Drive around 8 a.m. on Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.

Courtesy of Parma PD

Police cancelled the missing persons alert for him around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: