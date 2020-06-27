Parma police locate 79-year-old man who was reported missing

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police have located a missing 79-year-old man who has multiple medical issues.
According to the department, Ross Guzzo left his home on Pelham Drive around 8 a.m. on Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.
Police cancelled the missing persons alert for him around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
