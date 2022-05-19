PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is looking for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday, May 16.

Lynne Komar is 5’9″ and 130 pounds. She has blonde shoulder length hair, hazel eyes and a heart tattoo on her left wrist.

According to investigators, Komar’s adult son last spoke to her over the phone Monday. Investigators say she wasn’t home when her teenage daughter came home from school and she hasn’t been seen since.

Her vehicle, which was unoccupied and unlocked, was found Wednesday on West 50th in Cleveland.

Any attempts to reach Komar by phone or social media have gone unanswered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Scott Faulisi of the Parma Police Department at (440) 887-7323 or (440) 885-1234.