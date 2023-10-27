PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is looking for a teen who was reported missing out of the city.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Kylee Dottore was last seen leaving Normandy High School around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She then walked northbound on Marko Lane, police say.

Kylee Dottore, missing out of Parma
Courtesy of Parma police

Dottore is 5’5″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should reach out to Detective Jeff Wells at 440-887-7343.