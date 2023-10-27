PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is looking for a teen who was reported missing out of the city.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Kylee Dottore was last seen leaving Normandy High School around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She then walked northbound on Marko Lane, police say.

Dottore is 5’5″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should reach out to Detective Jeff Wells at 440-887-7343.